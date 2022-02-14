AUD/USD to drop gradually over the next months – Danske Bank

The Australian dollar slumped 0.5% on Friday as a resurgent greenback took centre stage to close out the week. Aided by a flight to safety, the US dollar surged an impressive 0.5% against a basket of currencies (DXY), sending most of the major currencies into the red, including the Aussie. The AUD opens this morning on the back foot at 0.7130. Risk-off sentiment plagued global markets on Friday with pullbacks seen across bond and equity markets. The bond selloff, in particular, caused a measurable retreat from risk assets and commodity currencies with flows consequently going to safe havens such as Gold, the Yen, and USD. Amidst this environment, the AUD spent much of Friday oscillating within the 0.71’s but ultimately extended the sell-off from Thursday’s three-week high of 0.7250 to hit a daily low of 0.7108. Despite the persistent weakness throughout the day the Aussie did find its feet at the close to clawing its way up to 0.7130. The Aussie now turns to a packed economic calendar for direction with proceedings set to start on Tuesday with FOMC Member Bullard speaking and the RBA’s Monetary Policy meeting minutes set for release.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO