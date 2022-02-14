ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AUD/USD to drop gradually over the next months – Danske Bank

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AUD/USD pair tested levels under 0.7100 on Monday. Analysts at Danske Bank see the pair at 0.71 on a three-month perspective, at 0.70 in six months and at 0.69 in a year. “The rally in...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to climb towards 0.72 on strong Australian labour report – Rabobank

Thursday’s release of Australia’s January labour report can be expected to inject fresh life into the debate regarding the likelihood of a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike during the course of 2022. Strong data could lift the aussie to the 0.72 level, according to economists at Rabobank.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7180s amid risk-aversion conditions

The AUD/USD extends its gains in the week, so far up 0.78%. Increasing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict could not stop the rise of the risk-sensitive AUD. Fed’s Kashkari and Harker favor 25 bps “gradual” increases on fear of causing a recession. AUD/USD in the short-term is...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

January month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. The jobs figures become more important considering the Omicron impact to be seen in January. Also a major concern is the Reserve...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH refreshes three-week low around $6.3300 on softer USD

USD/CNH drops for the fourth consecutive day to renew monthly bottom. Room for further easing by PBOC, strong FDI in China favor CNH buyers, Sino-American trade tussles test the pair bears. USD tracks softer yields amid indecision over Fed’s next move, Russia-Ukraine story. Fedspeak, G20 and second-tier US data...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Bank#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Aud#Us Dollar#Aud Usd#Chinese#Fed#Qe#Rba
FXStreet.com

Why strong retail sales failed to lift USD?

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday despite hawkish FOMC minutes and good U.S. data. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in March especially after the 3.8% jump in retail sales last month. Economists expected the increase to be driven by auto and gas sales but excluding autos, spending rose 3.3%, easily eclipsing their 0.8% forecast. Consumers appear unfazed by rising prices as they continued to spend. Although Omicron worries shaved 0.9% off spending at restaurants and bars, Americans took to their computers, spending 14.5% more online. Furniture and motor vehicle sales were also robust. Industrial production rose 1.4%, three times more than expected. With inflation at a 40-year high and consumers shaking off Omicron fears, not only is a rate hike in March assured but the risk of a 50bp hike is greater than 70 percent at this stage.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Drop in iron ore bodes ill for aussie's outlook – ING

The Australian dollar has been the worst-performing G10 currency in today’s Asian session as iron ore prices dropped by more than 10%. Economists at ING expect the AUD to stay under pressure as iron ore prices are set to move downward. “For today, AUD/USD may hold above 0.7100 unless...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD forecast at 1.31 in three months – Danske Bank

“CAD has over the last month risen on the global setback to risk and Bank of Canada (BoC) disappointing market expectations. At the January meeting markets priced a higher than 50% likelihood of a rate hike yet BoC kept its guidance that the first hike will come in the “middle quarters” of 2022. While we cannot rule out a hike at the interim March meeting we still think the big meeting in April is the most likely time for the first hike.”
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Plummeting equities undermine demand for the aussie

Geopolitical tensions dominate headlines to the detriment of high-yielding currencies. Gold soared to a fresh 2022 high of $1,874.11 amid ruling risk aversion. AUD/USD is at risk of falling harder if it finally breaks below the 0.7100 threshold. The AUD/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 0.7085 to end...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls 0.5% on Friday

The Australian dollar slumped 0.5% on Friday as a resurgent greenback took centre stage to close out the week. Aided by a flight to safety, the US dollar surged an impressive 0.5% against a basket of currencies (DXY), sending most of the major currencies into the red, including the Aussie. The AUD opens this morning on the back foot at 0.7130. Risk-off sentiment plagued global markets on Friday with pullbacks seen across bond and equity markets. The bond selloff, in particular, caused a measurable retreat from risk assets and commodity currencies with flows consequently going to safe havens such as Gold, the Yen, and USD. Amidst this environment, the AUD spent much of Friday oscillating within the 0.71’s but ultimately extended the sell-off from Thursday’s three-week high of 0.7250 to hit a daily low of 0.7108. Despite the persistent weakness throughout the day the Aussie did find its feet at the close to clawing its way up to 0.7130. The Aussie now turns to a packed economic calendar for direction with proceedings set to start on Tuesday with FOMC Member Bullard speaking and the RBA’s Monetary Policy meeting minutes set for release.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops towards 0.7100 as RBA’s Lowe, risk-off mood join stronger yields

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from three-week high. Multi-year high US inflation, upbeat Fedspeak propels yields on rate hike concerns. RBA’s Lowe keeps turning down hopes of rate hike in his testimony. Geopolitics/trade fears also favor sellers, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will decorate calendar.
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Drops Despite Aussie Consumer Weakness

The GBP AUD exchange rate was lower by -0.30% on Wednesday despite weakness in Australian consumer confidence. The Westpac indicator fell again and was blamed on a potential rate hike. The drop in sterling may be attributed to comments from the BoE’s Chief Economist, who talked of ‘steady’ rate increases.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher as all eyes turn to US inflation data

The Australian dollar again maintained a narrow trading handle as investors sidelined major bets ahead of tonight’s all-important US CPI print. Having tracked between 0.7140 and 0.7165 for much of the domestic session, the AUD found momentum from the start of the European trading day advancing toward intraday highs just shy of 0.72 US cents. Risk appetite rose as the downward pressure on global bond rates eased prompting an uptick across equities and risk assets. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7195 our attentions turn now to US CPI data. We anticipate a slight easing in price pressures through January with annualised inflation rates still shockingly elevated. A surprise above 7.3% across headline data points and 5.9% across core items could spur volatility as markets again push Fed rate expectations.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Risk Appetite Lifts Aussie to Two-Week High

The Australian dollar extends advance into third straight day, lifted by fresh risk appetite that lifted stocks and reopening of Australia’s borders. Bulls broke above last week’s high (0.7168) and pressure pivotal barriers at 0.7181/83 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7314/0.6967 / base of thick daily cloud), break of which would open way for further advance and expose targets at 0.7232 (Fibo 76.4%) and 0.7248 (100DMA).
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Quiet on Tuesday Ahead of CPI

The Australian dollar initially pulled back on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior and could very well see a nice correlation to inflation in the United States, when the CPI numbers come out on Thursday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs steadily towards 0.7200 ahead of US inflation report

The Australian dollar dominates the week vs. the greenback, reaffirming its neutral-upward bias. The economic docket would feature Fed speakers in the day as traders get ready for US CPI. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: The pair is neutral biased unless it reclaims the 100-DMA at 0.7248. The AUD/USD print gains for...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Profit-Taking Can’t be Ruled Out

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7280. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. Set a sell-stop at 0.7170 and a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD bullish momentum continued as investors continued cheering Australia’s reopening plans. The price rose to a high of 0.7195, which was the highest level since January 21st. It has risen by almost 2% from its lowest level on February 4th.
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Breakout to 0.7200 Likely

Buy the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. Set a sell-stop at 0.7115 and a take-profit at 0.7080. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair has been in a tight range in the past few days as investors assess the actions of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Federal Reserve. The pair is trading at 0.7133, which is slightly below this week’s high of 0.7140.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the upper end of its daily range

Australian NAB’s Business Confidence improved by more than anticipated in January. Substantial gains in Wall Street kept AUD/USD afloat on Tuesday. AUD/USD offers a mildly bullish stance in the near term, depends on sentiment. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its latest gains, confined...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy