PHOTOS: Elk, deer and bird interactions in Estes Park

A woman opened her backdoor and found a mountain lion chasing after her dog, Colorado video showed. The small dog began to bark and ran onto the patio of the Boulder, Colorado, home. A mountain lion was chasing after it, a Feb. 4 video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed.
Someone shot a deer with an arrow in Washington and it got stuck, photos show. A deer with an arrow in its side was recently spotted wandering a Skagit County neighborhood, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Wildlife officers got a call about the deer and went to...
A surprising friendship has formed between a coyote and badger in the Colorado wilderness, trail cameras have revealed. The National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center began posting trail camera photos of the pair this week, calling it an “incredible partnership.”. “This is a relationship that is not often seen,” the...
SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s not every day you get to see a critically endangered species up close in the wild. Shane Wayment, a hiker at Angel’s Landing at Zion National Park captured these amazing photos of a wild California condor. The California condor can live up to 60 years and has a wingspan of […]
Of all the parks I've visited in the United States, Yellowstone National Park has always been the one destination where I know the chance at having an interaction with wildlife is high. I speak from experience when I say witnessing charging bison is an intimidating and dangerous predicament to be in.
For the first time, state Parks and Wildlife officials collared a gray wolf pup that was born in Colorado, the agency announced on Thursday morning. Female wolf F1084 and male wolf 2101 gave birth to the female pup last year. She was found Wednesday in North Park near Walden and will be referred to as 2202, wildlife officials said.
Some drivers outside of Bozeman, MT, were delighted to see a massive herd of elk crossing the road - and they managed to get their phones out in time for us to enjoy it too!. Elk herds can be stupendously big, generally with around 200 but sometimes as high as 400 animals in one mass moving in concert through the landscape. It's a stunning achievement of mammalian group-think that makes you wonder: who chooses where to go? Do they elect one pathfinder, or do they all just happen to want to go in the same direction anyway?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocated over two dozen bighorn sheep. After two years of preparing for the relocation, about 60 wildlife officers, biologists, and volunteers came together to round up the sheep for transport. The need to relocate the sheep has to do with preserving a historic herd.
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
If old man winter is getting you down, then read ahead for exciting events coming up this Spring! With local favorites like the Whiskey Warm Up and new performances from Grammy award winning artists like Judy Collins, you are sure to find something to get you ready for warmer weather. See below for a list of upcoming events in Estes Park this Spring:
Fall River may be crusted with ice, but the 2022 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is right around the bend. The Duck Race Festival Committee has just unveiled this year’s theme and major prizes. The list of participating organizations that the Race will benefit is complete, and major and associate sponsors are signing up to support the Race, with a sign-up deadline of March 15.
When you head up to Estes Park, you want the experience to be the best that it can be. You can eliminate some dining aggravation by know where to go to ahead of time. These are the top rated and best restaurants in Estes Park according to Yelp reviews. There's...
The snow slowly melting away on the streets isn’t deception, warmer weather is on the way. The birds and flowers will be back soon and St. Louis Audubon Society is taking advantage of that by hosting a beginner bird walk on April 2. St. Louis Audubon Society is a...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has completed draft herd management plans (HMP) for deer and elk north of Grand Junction as well as for deer north of Rifle. The draft plans are now open to public review and comment through Thursday, Feb. 21. CPW wildlife managers refer to the areas as...
CLAY COUNTY – Looking for a hobby? Why not consider bird watching. February is National Bird Feeding Month. This national holiday started in 1994 to recognize February as one of the most difficult months in the United States for wild birds. People are encouraged to help them by placing a feeder or feeders of different types in the yard. Different birds prefer different feeders. Foods you can place in a feeder are birdseed mixtures, suet, brown or white rice and crumbled bread. Add a birdbath or fountain in your landscape to provide them with water. Please be sure to clean your feeders and birdbaths regularly to keep bacteria at bay. Bird watching gives us the pleasure of learning about the different species of birds and how to attract them to our yards.
Bird and wildlife photographers lined up along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 to see and photograph a snowy owl as it sat in a farm field. More than a dozen photographers, including some from southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, came equipped with large lenses mounted on tripods. Most said they were alerted to the owl’s location by posts at ebird.org. Barbara Schwartz, of New Oxford, who shot pictures while sitting in her vehicle, said she’s been photographing birds for seven years and plans to do so more often, having retired last week. Jamie Noble, a registered dietitian also from New Oxford, received a tip from a friend about the owl’s location. “It’s fascinating, a rare visitor,” Noble said of the owl. Some also watched the owl with binoculars. A post on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website said snowy owls are “rare and irregular visitors to Pennsylvania, snowy owls show up mainly from November to January in response to food availability on the arctic tundra.”
The team at Knob Noster State Park is seeking volunteers to assist with spring migration bird surveys at the park. A press release says bird surveys are low-impact activities that require participants to walk slowly and document seen and heard birds. Surveys use eBird for documentation. Surveying the migratory birds that utilize the state park during the spring helps assess the ecological status of the area’s habitats. The data is used to create future bird checklists and recognize the importance of certain areas.
MARION, Va. — It’s not just for the birds. People of all ages will look to the skies when Hungry Mother State Park hosts the annual Great Backyard Bird Count on Friday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 21. Individuals and families are encouraged to reserve some time to...
