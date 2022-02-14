PHOTOS: Elk, deer and bird interactions in Estes Park

Bird and wildlife photographers lined up along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 to see and photograph a snowy owl as it sat in a farm field. More than a dozen photographers, including some from southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, came equipped with large lenses mounted on tripods. Most said they were alerted to the owl’s location by posts at ebird.org. Barbara Schwartz, of New Oxford, who shot pictures while sitting in her vehicle, said she’s been photographing birds for seven years and plans to do so more often, having retired last week. Jamie Noble, a registered dietitian also from New Oxford, received a tip from a friend about the owl’s location. “It’s fascinating, a rare visitor,” Noble said of the owl. Some also watched the owl with binoculars. A post on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website said snowy owls are “rare and irregular visitors to Pennsylvania, snowy owls show up mainly from November to January in response to food availability on the arctic tundra.”

13 DAYS AGO