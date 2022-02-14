ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie-rock act Last Dinosaurs deliver anthemic pop-rock single "Collect Call" [Video]

By Malvika Padin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian indie-rock musicians Last Dinosaurs drops catchy pop-rock track “Collect Call,” a track with an upbeat sound that gives away into a sullen message. Juxtaposing a hazy soundscape of guitars and synths with lyrics on self-sabotaging behaviour, the earworm offering fills us with encouragement to find the best way forward in...

