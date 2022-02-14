ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Surging Darius Bazley, Roster Moves

By The Uncontested Podcast
 2 days ago

Darius Bazley has impressed with his recent play, and the podcast spends time discussing his growth. and what his future on this roster might look like if he continues this trajectory. Aleksej Pokusevski has shown out in his new and expanded role as well, so the podcast touches on what he could do to maintain this level of play.

Lastly, the podcast talks through some recent roster moves in the last week including Aaron Wiggins receiving his first NBA contract and the Thunder signing Lindy Waters III.

Should fans expect some of the more fringe players on this roster to have their roles expanded throughout the rest of this season?

