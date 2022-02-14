Likely Link Between Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Age-Dependent Cognitive Disorders

Infection caused by pathogenic bacteria (especially Gram-negative pathogens), including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Pasteurella multocida and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, severely threatens public health worldwide. Historically, the discovery and application of efficacious and safe antibiotics/natural products undoubtedly played an indispensable role in fighting against bacterial infections. However, the overuse and misuse of these antibiotics in medicine and as growth-promoting agents in livestock and poultry farming have irreversibly resulted in the emergence and prevalence of antibiotic resistance (for example, many of Gram-negative pathogens have multidrug resistance features). Alarmingly, plasmid-mediated horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes between intra- and inter-species accelerates the rapid spread of resistance genetic elements. In addition, the residue of antibiotics in environment and animal products also leads to serious environmental pollution and poses a big threat for human health. Therefore, more eco-friendly, safe and effective compounds are urgently required for the control of bacterial infectious diseases.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO