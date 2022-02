Kicking off a comedy renaissance with its hilarious phrases, iconic characters and unique humor rarely seen today, Wayne's World has become one of our all-time greatest gifts to the contribution of film. Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey and born from '90s sketches on Saturday Night Live, the absurdist comedy is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the limited-edition Steelbook re-release from Paramount Home Entertainment. While the film has been cemented in popular culture and become a beacon among criterion enthusiasts of the film's style, it's no secret we're in a revival resurgence that begs the question, could we very well get another Wayne's World movie?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO