After making its debut last year, Yam Carnival is returning to Clapham Common this August and they’ve announced Wizkid as headliner. The Nigerian Afrobeats star made London his own last year when he took over London’s O2 Arena for a star-studded three-day leg of his Made In Lagos tour, and if he brings just one-tenth of that energy, then Yam Carnival is going to be really quite something.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO