It was a tale of two halves on the Spurs’ final game ahead of the All-Star break, with the Spurs’ playing some exciting, fast paced offense to score 73 points in the first half, only to fall flat in the second half for just 41 total points. However, on this night it was enough against a one of the few teams in the league with a worse record, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were shorthanded to boot. The Spurs were able to do just enough down the stretch to hold on for the 114-106 win and improve to 3-2 on the Rodeo Road Trip.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO