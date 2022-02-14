ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: 1,996 new cases, 14 more COVID 19 deaths

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,996 to a total of 758,237 since Friday, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday for a total of 7,860. As...

Valley News

COVID-19 deaths, or Remdesivir deaths?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Adverse Events Reaction System (VAERS) database has about 800,000 adverse events (injuries) reported from the COVID-19 vaccines, including thousands of deaths. A whistleblower, who is a 25-year mathematician and health data statistician, is suing the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because she says the number is underreported by a magnitude of 5. Those deaths are being reported post-vaccine. Those deaths were the basis to rush in a vaccine under emergency use authorization, to save people from hospitalization and death. But initially, were people dying from COVID-19? Or were they dying from lack of early treatment, as has been the testimony of hundreds of doctors like Dr. Pierr.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

900,000 dead: Covid deaths are surging in low-vaccination states

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. More than 900,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19 as of Friday, according to NBC News’ tally, and data shows that states with low vaccination rates have had the biggest share of deaths over the past six weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Covid-19: Nisra records fall in virus-related deaths

There has been a further fall in the number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland. The government statistics agency, Nisra, said in the week up to 4 February, the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 30 people. That is eight fewer than the previous week, bringing the...
WORLD
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Medscape News

Up To 75,000 More COVID Deaths by End of February: CDC

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Although COVID-19 cases are dropping across the US, the number of COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase this month, potentially climbing 75,000 by the end of February, according to the latest CDC national forecast. The US...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mybasin.com

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations, deaths increase

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations, deaths increase. OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today showed a marked decline in weekly cases, but higher hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 43,606 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 30 – a 22% decline from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
capradio.org

California coronavirus updates: California passes 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Do we need new coronavirus vaccines? Experts are testing different variants now. 11:10 a.m.: California passes 80,000 COVID-19 deaths. Coronavirus deaths in California have topped 80,000 and another nearly 3,000 people are expected to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Decrease But Deaths Remain Elevated

Coronavirus cases across the U.S. are trending down, but average daily COVID-19 deaths remain elevated as state leaders move to drop mask mandates. As of Monday, new infections were trending down in every state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases have been decreasing since peaking in mid-January at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNB Local4

Three more COVID deaths in South Heartland district

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - In the weekly COVID-19 update on February 8, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) marked a new total of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and reported three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. The department also reported a second week of reduced positivity and reduced COVID-19 case rates, although both metrics are still indicating high community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. SHDHD executive director Michele Bever said she was saddened to report three additional deaths, which brings the total to 139 for the health district since March 2020. The overall case fatality rate stands at 1.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KWCH.com

COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Covid-19 deaths remain high even as Omicron cases continue to fall off. The CDC’s tracker shows deaths have held steady since late January. The seven-day moving average is around 2,200 deaths daily. Deaths continue to impact Kansas families, and one Wichita family is working to...
WICHITA, KS
Washington Post

U.S. ‘excess deaths’ during pandemic surpassed 1 million, with covid killing most but other diseases adding to the toll, CDC says

The United States has recorded more than 1 million “excess deaths” since the start of the pandemic, government mortality statistics show, a toll that exceeds the officially documented lethality of the coronavirus and captures the broad consequences of the health crisis that has entered its third year. The...
U.S. POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Lassa fever in the UK: 3rd case confirmed, death

In a follow-up on the report of Lassa fever in the United Kingdom, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms that the probable case of Lassa fever under investigation is now confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 3. This individual has died. Health officials are contacting the individuals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Two more virus-related deaths and 437 in hospital

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,156.
WORLD
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 cases fall below delta peak; excess deaths surpass 1 million

As COVID-19 cases drop rapidly, deaths have decreased slightly but remain high, with excess U.S. deaths reported since Feb. 1, 2020, surpassing 1 million. As the U.S. omicron wave recedes, new COVID-19 cases are hitting their lowest levels since September, according to data tracked by The New York Times. As...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN News

Child is among the latest COVID deaths in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 30 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. One of the new deaths is a child who died in January. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release details about the deaths, just the approximate age. The child who died […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

