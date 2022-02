Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for the Flyers. Scott Laughton had two points (a goal and an assist) and Carter Hart made 20 saves in the 4-2 loss against the Red Wings on Saturday. The Flyers are 15-24-8 with 38 points, eighth in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia is 2-2 in their last four games after previously losing 13 games in a row. Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period at 6:58, his sixth of the season. Goalie Tristan Jarry had 28 saves as Pittsburgh beat New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday. The Penguins are 30-11-8 with 68 points, first place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh has won three in a row and is 7-1-3 in their last 11 games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO