Japanese magazine Famitsu has published some new sales data for Pokemon Legends Arceus, revealing just how well the games are doing in Japan. According to Famitsu, Pokemon Legends Arceus sold 1.45 million copies during its first three days on sale in Japan. This impressive figure makes it the new second biggest Switch launch in Japan, dethroning Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, which held the title for only a few short months with 1.39 million. However, this is still quite far away from first place, which is still held by Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ with launch sales of 1.88 million.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO