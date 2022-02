Students paraded through the hallways, stacked cups as high as possible, created hats and sunglasses, made 100th day medallions all in celebration of Copperas Cove ISD’s milestone day of learning. The annual festivities are another fun way for children to reinforce reading, writing, and, most importantly, math skills they have learned since the start of the school year. Students expect to count to 100 many times on the 100th day of school. Cove schools engaged children with lots of different activities and ways to count to 100.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO