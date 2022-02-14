ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc Com

By countryside123
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The Company designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telephone companies and cable operators worldwide. The...

caps.fool.com

martechseries.com

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of DataDesign Solutions, Inc.

Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building, and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DataDesign Solutions, Inc., a company that helps education stakeholders analyze student and back-office data via a robust suite of education intelligence tools. Headquartered in Monterey, California, DataDesign provides...
MONTEREY, CA
rismedia.com

Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. Acquires ReverseVision, Inc.

Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. (CMS) has announced that it has acquired ReverseVision, Inc., a provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales origination software. The acquisition includes ReverseVision’s core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), RVDOC Composer (RVDOC) that provides customized and compliant reverse mortgage documents, and ReverseVision...
pymnts

Billtrust Acquires European B2B Financial Software Provider Order2Cash

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust has acquired Netherlands-based B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, giving the company a stronger global presence and ability to expand its Business Payment Network (BPN), according to a on Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Benzinga

Knightscope Partners With Global Security And Facility Services Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has announced a strategic partnership with Allied Universal(R), a leading global security and facility services company with revenues of approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide. Under the partnership, Knightscope will provide Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) to Allied Universal’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
Seekingalpha.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) CEO Roy Olivier On Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Hooser - IR Roy Olivier - Interim President and CEO. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
massachusettsnewswire.com

Accentf(x) acquired by After, Inc. to expand post-sale marketing solutions

NORWALK, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — After, Inc., the leading customer experience technology company providing post-sale software and services to the world’s top manufacturers, retailers, and ecommerce sellers, just announced its acquisition of Accentf(x) Marketing. Accentf(x) is a full-service, multi-channel, direct response marketing agency that combines proprietary technology, data management, and consumer insights to deliver the highest quality post-sale marketing solutions to its clients.
The Press

Biztek Solutions Inc. is the "Better Your Best" Top 5 Finalist

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biztek Solutions Inc., a professional IT service provider serving Southern California announced today that its marketing strategy was named the top five finalists for the "Better Your Best" contest by Technology Marketing Toolkit. This award is a great testament to the power of marketing and business success working together.
pymnts

Payroll Startup Check Raises $75M in Stripe-Led Series C

Check, a payroll infrastructure company, announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Stripe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Bedrock, Thrive and Index. Check’s services allow for platforms to put payroll services in their products. The company publicly...
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
Motley Fool

Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

As the headline says, it is time to start thinking differently about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON). The company is known as being one of the last great diversified industrial giants, and that definition still applies. However, what many investors might be missing is that Honeywell is an aggressive investor in cutting-edge technologies, and those businesses are going to significantly add to the value of the company in a few years.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vuzix Expands its Logistics Operations in Europe to Support its Growing European Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company has contracted Base Logistics, a Netherlands-based global asset-light provider of integrated transport and warehouse management services, to provide third-party logistics support for the expansion of the Company's European operations and business needs.
etfdailynews.com

Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.
Motley Fool

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Dominant companies with reliable revenue streams can be great dividend stocks. You can find high-quality dividends yielding 2%, 4%, or even 7%. Companies like ExxonMobil, Verizon, Altria, and J.M. Smucker should remain reliable dividend payers well into the future. Dividend stocks can be a wealth-building "cheat code." Your dividend stocks...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

Affirm Holdings stock was pummeled recently in response to wider-than-expected losses during the last three months of 2021. Revenue has been growing by leaps and bounds, but not fast enough to outpace expenses. Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) recently lost over a fifth of their value overnight after delivering mixed...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

Lenders are adopting Upstart's innovative service at a fairly rapid rate. Semrush and Roku are both leaders in their respective industries. Investors should not look for life-changing returns in the stock market to come in a day or a year. Rather, the keys to generating powerful returns are patience and commitment. Patience is needed to wait for a decade or two to see compound growth send your portfolio's value skyward. And a commitment to investing and the companies you own will be critical to helping you cope with the volatility that is a natural part of investing.
Benzinga

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) gained 54.5% to close at $2.07 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Upstart Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares climbed 35.7%...
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Germany Deploys CommScope's DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Gateways

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, recently announced that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers. With today’s news, Vodafone Germany will improve its customers’ in-home Wi-Fi connections and deliver faster broadband speeds with lower...
Apple Insider

The landmark Apple vs. Ericsson trial over 5G will start in June 2023

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Unless an agreement is reached, the Apple versus Ericsson 5G patent battle will not even start being heard in the US until June 2023.
Motley Fool

5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Technology companies can disrupt industries, growing for years. High-growth tech stocks can be volatile, but can also create generational wealth. Categories like freelancing, cybersecurity and digital ads have long growth runways. Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows...
