POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville remain atop women's AP Top 25; No. 6 Iowa St has best ranking since '02

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
After playing four games in eight days, the University of Michigan men's basketball team got a break before heading on the road to Iowa City for a Thursday (Feb. 17) matchup with Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CST on ESPN with Brian Custer (play-by-play)...
WCIA — Illinois basketball is up one spot in the Associated Press rankings this week to No. 12 in the country. The Illini (18-6, 11-3 B1G) split a pair of games last week, losing at No. 3 Purdue, before beating Northwestern at home Sunday afternoon. This is the highest Illinois has been ranked since the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Purdue being the highest at No. 5. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) went...
Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a somewhat forgotten name when it comes to the Class of 2023 quarterbacks. At least as much as you can be when you’re the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. Much of the hype around this crop of signal-callers has centered on Arch Manning and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
With the ball in guard Caitlin Clark’s hands, forward/guard Angel Reese, who led the way with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, reached in, avoided the foul and won possession for her team in what wound up being her biggest play of the night late in the fourth quarter. Reese then sprinted down the court with her finger pointed to the other end, signifying the ebb and flow of the game’s momentum finally turned in Maryland women’s basketball’s favor.
After achieving a program-best No. 4 ranking in last week's Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll, a tough week for the Michigan Wolverines caused them to tumble in this week's poll. Michigan dropped to No. 9 in the AP poll after a 63-57 loss to Michigan State on...
This week’s College Insider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll has Murray State ranked second just behind Gonzaga-who is also number one in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Racers-who are 21st in both the USA Today and AP Top 25 polls are back in action hosting Austin Peay Thursday night at 6 in a nationally televised game on ESPN U.
Iowa has added a productive Colorado defensive lineman with championship experience to its 2023 football recruiting class. Chase Brackney, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound end who plays for the same high school program that produced Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla, announced his commitment to Iowa on social media Monday night, writing that he is "100 percent committed."
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Alabama basketball is a ranked team again. The Crimson Tide has moved back into the top 25 of the AP poll released Monday. Alabama is ranked No. 25 after wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas last week. The Razorbacks also are back in the top 25 at No. 23 after...
The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and there is a new No. 1. As you can see below, Gonzaga is back at No. 1 one after Auburn suffered an overtime loss this week. Michigan State dropped for a third week in a row as...
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday - its highest mark since the 2002 season - and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6) Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa. BIG TEN NCAA BRACKET WATCH:Michigan basketball has work to do to get off bubble. WOLVERINE ANGER:Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard frustrated with officiating in loss to Ohio State. Game notes: Another night in...
Hello all and welcome back to my weekly column called Behind the Ballot, where I will share my Top 25 women’s basketball rankings that I submit to be included in the Student Media Poll. The SMP is a weekly basketball poll, voted on by student journalists from around the country from a variety of different college newspapers, and I am fortunate enough to serve as a women’s basketball voter. I look at previous rankings and games from the past week to determine my weekly ballot. With that being said, let’s jump into this week’s rankings!
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 24 UConn beat Seton Hall 70-65 on Wednesday night. It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points.
No. 1 South Carolina (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday. No. 2 Stanford (21-3) did not play. Next: at Oregon St. Friday. No. 3 Louisville (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 24 North Carolina, Thursday. No. 4 NC State (23-3)did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you don’t believe that the serious college basketball is almost here, I suggest you make note of a few things:. Only 16 teams ranked in the Top 25 lost at least one game last week; six of those teams were in the Top 10, and this is one of the final five AP polls of the season.
