ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville remain atop women's AP Top 25; No. 6 Iowa St has best ranking since '02

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT:...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Purdue drops two spots to no. 5 in latest A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Pvs Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 1 Arizona 22-2 1,370 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Illinois basketball up to No. 12 in rankings

WCIA — Illinois basketball is up one spot in the Associated Press rankings this week to No. 12 in the country. The Illini (18-6, 11-3 B1G) split a pair of games last week, losing at No. 3 Purdue, before beating Northwestern at home Sunday afternoon. This is the highest Illinois has been ranked since the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Purdue being the highest at No. 5. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) went...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
testudotimes.com

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball holds on to take down No. 22 Iowa, 81-69

With the ball in guard Caitlin Clark’s hands, forward/guard Angel Reese, who led the way with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, reached in, avoided the foul and won possession for her team in what wound up being her biggest play of the night late in the fourth quarter. Reese then sprinted down the court with her finger pointed to the other end, signifying the ebb and flow of the game’s momentum finally turned in Maryland women’s basketball’s favor.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ap
whopam.com

Racers ranked second in College Insider.com Mid Major Top 25 poll

This week’s College Insider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll has Murray State ranked second just behind Gonzaga-who is also number one in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Racers-who are 21st in both the USA Today and AP Top 25 polls are back in action hosting Austin Peay Thursday night at 6 in a nationally televised game on ESPN U.
MURRAY, KY
Muscatine Journal

Colorado lineman commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa has added a productive Colorado defensive lineman with championship experience to its 2023 football recruiting class. Chase Brackney, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound end who plays for the same high school program that produced Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla, announced his commitment to Iowa on social media Monday night, writing that he is "100 percent committed."
IOWA CITY, IA
Salina Post

AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record/Points/Previous. 1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
Item

Gamecocks stay atop AP Polls; Iowa State jumps to No. 6

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday - its highest mark since the 2002 season - and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mahoningmatters.com

Iowa State Climbs to No. 6 in Women’s AP Top 25, Best Mark Since 2002

Iowa State has climbed to its best mark since 2002 in the latest women's AP top 25 poll, moving up three spots to No. 6 in the rankings released Monday. The Cyclones defeated Oklahoma State and TCU this past week, and currently lead the Big 12. They are set to play No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week, with a contest against No. 7 Baylor looming on Feb. 28.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UC Daily Campus

Behind the Ballot: Welcome to Princeton and Goodbye to Kansas State

Hello all and welcome back to my weekly column called Behind the Ballot, where I will share my Top 25 women’s basketball rankings that I submit to be included in the Student Media Poll. The SMP is a weekly basketball poll, voted on by student journalists from around the country from a variety of different college newspapers, and I am fortunate enough to serve as a women’s basketball voter. I look at previous rankings and games from the past week to determine my weekly ballot. With that being said, let’s jump into this week’s rankings!
COLLEGE SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Sanogo scores 20 as No. 24 UConn beats Seton Hall 70-65

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 24 UConn beat Seton Hall 70-65 on Wednesday night. It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Women's Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday. No. 2 Stanford (21-3) did not play. Next: at Oregon St. Friday. No. 3 Louisville (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 24 North Carolina, Thursday. No. 4 NC State (23-3)did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy