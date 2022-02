WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team led Warroad after one period on Tuesday in Warroad. The Lumberjacks were tied with the Warriors after two. But in the third period, the home team took control, scoring thrice in the frame while limiting the Lumberjacks to no goals. It made the difference in a 5-2 win.

WARROAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO