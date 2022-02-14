Who’s Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2? A Serious Stalking of All the Couples

Since the premiere of the new season, fans have wanted to who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 2 and who broke up once they left The Pods and returned to the real world.

Of the 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2, there were six couples who got engaged on TV: Shayne and Natalie ; Nick and Danielle ; Shaina and Kyle ; Shake and Deepti ; Mallory and Salvador ; and Jarrette and Iyanna . Love Is Blind , which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind , the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight , you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So… who’s still together from Love Is Blind season 2 ? Read on for what we know about which couples are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 and who never made it to the altar.

Are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Shayne, a 32-year-old real estate agent and broker, and Natalie, a 29-year-old consulting manager, reached a rough patch after Shayne mistook Natalie for Shaina while in The Pods and called her by the wrong name. Shayne and Natalie overcame their issues after Shayne chose Natalie over Shaina (who got engaged to Kyle) and proposed to her. After their engagement, Shayne and Natalie met face-to-face before they went on a retreat together in Mexico with the rest of the engaged couples from Love Is Blind season 2. “I came here to find a wife. I cannot wait to make it official with her,” Shayne said in a confessional interview after he met Natalie. Natalie, for her part, told producers, “Meeting Shayne today, it absolutely was the best day of my life. I can’t wait to see him again and spend the next chapter of our lives together. A 1,000 chapters of our lives together. Now we have to figure out how we work as a couple in the real world, where there are distractions.” She continued, “Meeting my parents, that’s going to be interesting. I love the way I feel right now. I’m so confident in us and I’m so excited for our marriage and everything else that’s about to come.”

During the retreat, Natalie and Shayne faced more hiccups in their relationship when they realized their differences in how they live. “I know about Shayne’s nighttime routine. I know that he sleeps with the TV and eats in bed, and that’s my worst nightmare, so we’re going to have to figure that out tonight,” Natalie said in a confessional interview. “You think I’ll ever eat in my bed? Look at me. Nothing touches my bed. I have white sheets at home.” Natalie and Shayne saw more cracks in their relationship later at the retreat when Shayne asked Natalie if she thought he was “pretty,” to which she responded, “Are you fishing for compliments?” The question upset Shayne who told Natalie that he didn’t appreciate her sarcastic jokes about him. “Honestly, you gotta stop doing that to me. I’m trying to have a conversation. ‘Are you fishing for compliments?’ Stop. Have a normal conversation. You’re making it much harder than what it is,” he told her. “You joke a lot. It kinda gets a little old after a while. I’m sorry but it’s true.”

Later in the retreat, Natalie also told Shayne that she noticed more differences between them when he was around his friends from Love Is Blind . “When you’re with your guy friends, it’s on a whole another level. I think in that way, we’re different people. I don’t think we have to work on it. It’s just something I have to get used to,” she said. “It is who you are. It’s fine.” Shayne then told Natalie about how he didn’t like the way she saw their relationship. “You gotta give our relationship a little more credit,” he said. “You joke a lot about our relationship. But how often do you say how good it is?” Natalie responded, “Why do I have to? Why do we have to talk about how great it is with other people?” Natalie and Shayne then realize how different they are when it comes to talking about their relationship. “I brag all the time about us,” Shayne said, to which Natalie responded, “I want to too, but it’s just not my style.”

Are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shayne and Natalie haven’t confirmed their relationship, both Natalie and Shayne don’t follow each other on Instagram and haven’t liked any of each other’s recent Instagram posts. Shayne, for his part, follows Shaina on Instagram, and and Shaina even liked an Instagram photo Shayne posted in February 2022 of him on Love Is Blind . “Jeans: Torn Heart: TBD,” Shayne captioned a still from him in The Pods. Kyle, who Shaina got engaged to, and Shayne also follow each other and have liked each other’s Instagram posts. Natalie and Shaina don’t follow each other.

Are Nick and Danielle still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Danielle, a 29-year-old associate director in marketing, and Nick, a 36-year-old vice president of product marketing, bonded over how both of their parents are divorced. “There’s been a long history history of divorce in my family. There has been no relationship that I’ve witnessed that has been successful. That’s going to be my fear. Am I going to be following in the footsteps of everyone else in my family?” Danielle said. Nick then revealed to Danielle that his parents have been divorced since he was 5 years old. Danielle then opened up to Nick about how she’s been hurt in past relationships. “I’ve been in relationships where the guy ends up making me feel insecure. I was dating a guy who every time he was laying beside me in bed, he’d scroll through his phone and all I would see were these girls who were not me. I would get so in my head about that,” she said. Nick and Danielle also bonded over their weight issues as kids. Danielle revealed to Nick that she lost 70 pounds. “I didn’t even want to tell you that. I’m so scared about communicating it because I don’t want people to think, ‘What if she gets back to that?’ It’s something I’m constantly insecure about,” she said. Nick then confessed to Danielle that he also was “chunky” as a kid before he got into his health in college.

Nick and Danielle got engaged at the end of episode 1 and were the first engaged couple shown on Love Is Blind season 2. They met face-to-face and went on a retreat in Mexico like the rest of the engaged couples. The first cracks in Nick and Danielle’s relationship was seen in episode 5 when Danielle, who didn’t go to a cocktail party with the rest of the engaged couples because she had food poisoning, confronted Nick for attending the event without her. “You looked like you had fun,” Danielle told Nick, confessing that she watched him from her hotel. Nick then clarified that he was only talking to another woman at the party about “capitalism” and their conversation wasn’t anything to be worried about. “It’s not that I don’t trust you. I do. It’s just that I don’t like situations that are not gonna make this work. Like today,” Danielle said. “This stuff is gonna cause big issues.” Danielle revealed to Nick that, in her three hours alone, she sat in the closet of their hotel, locked the door and cried because of how in her head she was. The fight becomes more explosive as Nick leaves because he doesn’t feel heard. “You’re acting mad at me and you’re being toxic and you gotta stop. You’re not making an active effort to stop the toxicity,” he said. The following morning, Danielle apologized to Nick for her reaction that night. “Typically, we’re really good at communicating and it’s never really heightened to this level before. It’s an eerie feeling. It’s a new feeling and it sucks,” Danielle said in a confessional interview. Nick added in his own interview, “If we met in real life, and we had an argument like we had last night that early on, it wouldn’t have worked. But because we have these strong communication skills that we built in The Pods, we’re able to come back from something like that. I feel like our bond grows stronger and stronger.”

Are Nick and Danielle still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Though Nick and Danielle haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram. Danielle also seemed to hint that she and Nick are still together (or at least on good terms) in her recent Instagram posts of her in conversation with Nick on Love Is Blind . “who am i smilin about???” she captioned a photo of her talking to Nick in The Pods. She also posted a clip of her and Nick in The Pods, as she told him about “wine Danielle,” a.k.a. the fun version of herself when she drinks. “who is ready to meet wine danielle,” Danielle captioned the post.

Are Shaina and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams still together from Love Is Blind season 2? In episode 2, Shaina, a 32-year-old hairstylist, and Kyle, a 29-year-old glazier and construction worker, learned of their differences when it came to religion. Shaina is a devout Christian, while Kyle, who was raised Catholic, is an atheist. “Shaina has extreme views on religion, and I have extreme views on religion,” Kyle said in a confessional interview. “I could definitely fall in love with Shaina, but we’re such polar opposites and I don’t think either of us is goin to change each other. And it scares me.” Shaina and Kyle went on to get engaged and meet each other face-to-face. But during their retreat, Shaina expressed her concerns over their religious differences. “Do I want to have the conversation with Kyle about our differences? Yes, no,” Shaina said in a confessional interview. “It’s one of those things where it’s like, you’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best, but you don’t want to know the answer, but you know the answer.”

After they arrived at the retreat, Shaina tells Kyle that she wants to spend their first night in separate rooms, to which Kyle is confused by. When she went back to her own room, Shaina told producers that she plans to break up with Kyle. “I just feel like we’re both passionate about what we believe in, and we’re both not going to change. I feel like I do know in my head what I actually feel. I can leave Mexico a single woman,” she said. Shaina also confirms in episode four that Shaina left the retreat without him. “Last night, I was taken aback. Shaina decided that she should just end our trip early and go home. I need better communication from Shaina. She’s a horrible communicator,” he said. “I’m going to have to adjust a lot in order for us to move forward with our relationship. Eventually, I’ll get more confident physically around her. I’ll grow on her a little. Shaina is going to be madly in love with me at the end of it. Ready to get married.”

Shaina and Kyle’s relationship issues also came after Shayne, a 32-year-old real estate agent, chose Natalie, a 29-year-old consulting manager, over her. Are Shaina and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shaina and Kyle haven’t confirmed if they’re still together after Love Is Blind season 2, they both follow each other on Instagram, so they seem to still be in communication. Shaina and Shayne also follow each other, and Shaina even liked an Instagram photo Shayne posted in February 2022 of him on Love Is Blind . “Jeans: Torn Heart: TBD,” Shayne captioned a still from him in The Pods. Kyle and Shayne also follow each other and have liked each other’s Instagram posts.

Are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempat still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Shake and Deepti, who are both of Indian descent, related over how they’ve mainly dated white people in the past. “You’ve never dated an Indian girl,” Deepti, a 31-year-old information data analyst, asked Shake, a 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ, to which he responded, “Honestly, no.” Deepti added, “That’s so funny. I also go for the blondes. I’ve actually only dated white guys before.” Shake then joked, “We’re both brown people who have only dated white people.” The conversation took a turn, however, when Shake asked Deepti if she liked music festivals and to be on her significant other’s shoulders. Deepti responded, “Yeah, you’re up for the challenge. You can pick me up?” Shake responded, “Yeah. But will I have trouble picking you up?” The question offended Deepti, who responded, “Actually, that comes off very superficial.” She added in a confessional interview, “Shake doesn’t understand how Love Is Blind is supposed to work here. The whole point is about finding out who we are as people. Not, can you carry me?”

Shake and Deepti’s relationship recovered, however, and they got engaged and met face-to-face for the first time before they went on a retreat in Mexico. During episode 4, Deepti and Shake reach a rough patch when Shake realizes how much faster Deepti is moving than him. “I’m trying to take it one hour at a time,” he said. He added in a confessional interview about how he wasn’t sure about his and Deepti’s physical connection. “First night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive. Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel,” he said. “There’s things that I said like, ‘We’re gonna get married. We’re gonna have babies,’ and stuff like that and hearing that back from Deeps, at times, it feels amazing to hear that, but then at times, it feels really scary. There’s just moments where I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ Maybe this is a little commitment phobia rearing its head.”

Are Shake and Deepti still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shake and Deepti haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram. Deep also liked Shake’s Instagram post, where he announced that he was a part of the Love Is Blind season 2 cast. She also liked other Love Is Blind- themed Instagrams he’s posted.

Are Mallory and Salvador still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Mallory, a 32-year-old communications manager, and Sal, a 31-year-old executive assistant, bonded over their shared Mexican background. Mallory’s dad is Mexican, while both of Sal’s parents are Mexican. However, Mallory also had a relationship with Jarrette, a 32-year-old project manager (who eventually gets engaged to Iyanna, a 27-year-old project coordinator.) In episode 3, Jarrette proposes to Mallory but she rejects him because of her stronger feelings for Sal. “Since the beginning, I’ve connected with you so well. We have so much in common, and I could talk to you about everything,” she said. “It’s fun and I laugh with you a lot. I love talking to you all the time. You’re such an amazing person, but there’s always really been two people I’ve felt very strongly for and I feel my other connection I’m just drawn more to that.”

Sal goes on to propose to Mallory and the two get engaged before they meet face-to-face for the first time outside of The Pods. After their meeting, Mallory revealed in a confessional interview that she isn’t physically attracted to Sal. “I’m definitely in my head. I’m very attracted to him emotionally, but physically I don’t know. There’s nothing wrong with him. It’s not something I can put my finger on I guess. This is throwing me off because now I’m not feeling good about it.” During the retreat, Mallory and Sal encountered more relationship issues when she met Jarrete face-to-face and they had a conversation. During the conversation, Mallory told Jarrette about how he and Sal were different. “I’m such a guy’s girl,” Mallory said, to which Jarrette responded, “Hence why the fuck we connected.” Mallory continued, “I fucking wanna catch a game. That’s who I am. That’s what I love. It’s so easy. Most men that are into sports and things like that, that connect with me in that aspect, they don’t make me a priority.” Jarrette then tells Mallory that Sal didn’t get her the ring she wanted and that he knew the ring to get her, which she confirmed.

When Mallory and Sal moved into their apartment, Sal asked Mallory about her relationship with Jarrette. “I guess it worried me that you and him were talking for so long, and I read into it,” Sal said. “I don’t know if this is me imagining things. After you spoke to Jarrette, I heard you say that we don’t necessarily have to get married. It bothered me.” Mallory tells Sal that she felt “blindsided” by the conversation and clarified that she still wanted to marry him but if at the end of the process, they didn’t feel ready to get married, they shouldn’t feel pressure to.

Are Mallory and Salvador still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Mallory and Sal haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram, though they haven’t liked any of each other’s recent posts, at the time of writing this. Mallory and Jarrette also follow each other. (So do Mallory and Iyanna, and Jarrette and Sal.) Read into that what you will.

Are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Jarrette, a 32-year-old project manager, and Iyanna, a 27-year-old program coordinator, bonded over their senses of humor and their love of children. “Did you say you want? My goodness, do you want half of a starting lineup?” Jarrette joked. “I want a big family. I didn’t have one growing up cause I was an only child and it was kind of lonely,” Iyanna said. Iyanna then confessed to Jarrette that her biological mother raised her until she was 9, at which time she was taken in by her cousin until she was 18, at which point she was kicked out of the house and was adopted by her godparents at 22. “I had so many odds against me. I should not be this OK,” Iyanna said. Jarrette, however, also had a relationship with Mallory, a 32-year-old communications manager. In episode 3, Jarrette proposed to Mallory who turned him down because of her stronger feelings for Sal, a 31-year-old executive assistant. “Since the beginning, I’ve connected with you so well. We have so much in common, and I could talk to you about everything,” she said. “It’s fun and I laugh with you a lot. I love talking to you all the time. You’re such an amazing person, but there’s always really been two people I’ve felt very strongly for and I feel my other connection I’m just drawn more to that.”

After Mallory’s rejection, Jarrette proposed to Iyanna, who had reservations about him because of his relationship with Mallory. “I can’t help but to think if Mallory had yes, then you would have proposed to her. I don’t know how I feel about that. I deserve someone who wants to be certain about me,” Iyanna said. Jarrette told Iyanna that Mallory’s rejection gave him the “validation” he needed to go all in on his relationship with Iyanna. After they worked out their differences, Jarrette proposed to Iyanna, which she accepted, and the two got engaged and met face-to-face outside of The Pods. They hit a bump in their relationship, however, at the retreat when Mallory and Jarrette met face-to-face for the first time and bonded again over their shared interests. During the conversation, Mallory told Jarrette about how he and Sal were different. “I’m such a guy’s girl,” Mallory said, to which Jarrette responded, “Hence why the fuck we connected.” Mallory continued, “I fucking wanna catch a game. That’s who I am. That’s what I love. It’s so easy. Most men that are into sports and things like that, that connect with me in that aspect, they don’t make me a priority.” Jarrette then tells Mallory that Sal didn’t get her the ring she wanted and that he knew the ring to get her, which she confirmed.

In episode 5, Iyanna confronted Jarrette over his conversation with Mallory. “Seeing him talk with Mallory, I was thinking that maybe he’d regret his choice,” Iyanna said in a confessional interview. “I do trust him. He’s a grown man. What would break my heart is if he lied to me. If he lied to me, that’s a deal-breaker.”

Are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Though Jarrette and Iyanna haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram, though they haven’t liked any of each other’s recent Instagram posts as of writing this. Mallory and Jarrette also follow each other. So do Mallory and Iyanna, so it seems like any drama the trio had on Love Is Blind seems to be squashed.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

