The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library invites the public to join for a STEM Maker Faire on Saturday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Snyder-Girotti Elementary School, 450 Beaver St. in Bristol. The event, which focuses on students in elementary and middle school, is an opportunity for children and their parents to explore STEM education and careers to see the fun side of STEM.

BRISTOL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO