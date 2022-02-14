ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

By Heather Wald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls...

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Upcoming Switch games – the best games coming to Switch

2022 got off to a bumper start thanks to great Switch releases like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and great indie selections, such as The Artful Escape, and OlliOlli: World. But luckily for you (and unlucky for your wallet), there are always more lovely little titles on the horizon, and we’re here to share as many as we can with you.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Omar Shakir
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer is full of good dino vibes

The Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer will get you ready to walk a mile in Aloy's shoes - then hop on your pterosaur and soar away, because the ground is for suckers. Rather than attempting to frame the grand narrative of Horizon Forbidden West in the space of just a minute, Sony and Guerrilla wisely opted to make this CGI trailer a brief introduction to the vibes. We follow Aloy from a cliffside encounter, through an underwater excursion, to a battle on a frozen lake, to a contemplative moment at the center of a stampede, to a grand vista of the dilapidated ruins of San Francisco.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The first glaives in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen were "way too strong" and broke the game

The prototype glaives built for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen were "way too strong" to ever come to the live game, so Bungie had to rein them in over a long development cycle. A new trailer breaking down the history of the glaive explains how the new weapon type evolved during development. Bungie wanted to add a new weapon type in The Witch Queen and experimented with a range of ideas before finally settling on the first-person, melee-oriented but jack-of-all-trades tool that is the glaive.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Risk of Rain 2's new playable character has big Dark Samus energy

Risk of Rain 2's newest playable character has been revealed, and publisher Gearbox says it's almost like having two new survivors in the game. The corrupt Commando Void Fiend is one of two new survivors included in Risk of Rain 2's big Survivors of the Void expansion, which launches March 1. Gearbox gave Void Fiend the spotlight in a new Risk of Rain 2 trailer that shows off his unique moveset and corruption mechanic.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer might be our first look at the new raid

The Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer has arrived, teasing a bitter battle between Hive ancients and the full might of the Vanguard. The Witch Queen expansion is pretty thoroughly trailered out at this point, but there are still a few surprises in this one. The unusually tranquil island shown at the start of the trailer seems to be guarded by Hive worm gods, for starters. They look just like Xol, the worm god we killed a few years back, and it makes sense for there to be three of them with Savathun's worm still unaccounted for. Oh, and don't worry about that solemn shot of a Hive priestess clutching what looks like a baby Hive; Bungie's already clarified that those things are pure evil and only good for firing out of that new Exotic grenade launcher. Surely there's no moral quandary there.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Does Dying Light 2 have new game plus?

Is there a Dying Light 2 new game plus mode for you to try after you complete the story? Given that there are so many choices you can make in Dying Light 2, wanting to replay the game again is certainly something the most dedicated players will do to see the effect of their choices. However, if you’re expecting to find a more hardcore mode once you’ve rolled the credits, you’re going to be disappointed, unfortunately. Here are the details on a new game plus mode in Dying Light 2.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online promotes Chip Theory’s Tamriel board game

When you’re forced to take a break from playing Elder Scrolls Online to hunker down with family and friends at game night, you will soon have a way to bring your Tamriel adventures to the kitchen table. This week, ZeniMax promoted independent board game company Chip Theory Games and...
HOBBIES
Polygon

A second Elder Scrolls board game is in development

Following last fall’s announcement of a Skyrim board game, Elder Scrolls creator Bethesda Softworks has announced a second way to explore their beloved fantasy series via cardboard: The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era. Currently in development from Chip Theory Games, Betrayal of the Second Era is a...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Revisit your 3DS and Wii U highlights with the My Nintendo Memories website

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U players can revisit their gaming memories from the past 11 years as well as see their stats for both consoles. Following the announcement that the Nintendo eShop will no longer be available on the 3DS and Wii U from next year, Nintendo has made a website called My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories which - when users link their Nintendo account with their Nintendo Network ID - will show them their gaming stats from both consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

First Cyberpunk 2077 ‘next-gen’ gameplay for PS5, Xbox Series X released

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-generation console update — that is, versions of the game optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — will arrive with patch 1.5 for the open-world first-person action-RPG, developer CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream Tuesday. The studio released first gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on Sony and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles, and promised gameplay updates and new DLC are coming to all versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West trophy list confirms two flying mount quests in game

The trophy list for Horizon Forbidden West has been shared online and has revealed that flying mounts are indeed in the game. As shared by Powerpyx.com, Horizon Forbidden West contains 59 trophies, all of which can be achieved on any difficulty setting. Perhaps most interestingly though, the list contains one trophy that confirms a highly-anticipated feature is coming to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Five reasons I'm redownloading Cyberpunk 2077 for patch 1.5

Right now, there's a 63GB patch for Cyberpunk 2077 downloading onto my Xbox Series X. That's going to take a little while to complete so, in the meantime, why don't we take a look at the state of CD Projekt Red's embattled open-world RPG and the new features that convinced me to dive back into Night City for the long-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch and next-gen update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Witcher 3 director and Cyberpunk 2077 veterans announce new studio and 'AAA dark fantasy' RPG

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of the Witcher 3 and producer / secondary director on Cyberpunk 2077, has today announced a new studio formed up of CD Projekt Red veterans: It's called Rebel Wolves. Based in Warsaw, Poland, the press release rather pointedly notes that Tomaszkiewicz "envisioned a new studio with a united goal of doing things differently while also putting the team first at all times."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

