Brian Laundrie full autopsy report released

The full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie, whose remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in October 2021 following an extensive search, has been released by the District Twelve Medical Examiner.

In January, the FBI released the results of its investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the disappearance of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

It was revealed that Laundrie confessed in a notebook to killing Petito before he took his own life in the Carlton Reserve.

Below are the key takeaways from Laundrie’s autopsy: