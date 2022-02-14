ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Minister Says Iran Eager to Revive Nuclear Deal if Interests Secured

Voice of America
 2 days ago

Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its foreign minister said on Monday as Tehran and the United States resumed indirect talks on salvaging Tehran's 2015 agreement with world powers. The talks, with European intermediaries shuttling between...

AFP

France warns Iran only days left to agree nuclear deal

Iran has just days left to accept a deal on its nuclear programme at talks in Vienna, France warned on Wednesday, while Tehran's chief negotiator promised that an agreement was closer than ever. "It is not a question of weeks, it is a question of days," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate, adding that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement. The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly, resumed in late November with the aim of restoring the 2015 deal. That accord had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed heavy economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments.
Oil slides after France and Iran say closer to a nuclear deal

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil slid more than 2% in early Asian trade on Thursday after both France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting ongoing concerns over the situation in Ukraine. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
Voice of America

US, NATO: Russia Boosting, Not Reducing Military Presence at Ukraine Border

Russia is boosting its military buildup and encircling much of Ukraine despite Moscow's claims that it is withdrawing some troops, the United States and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday. "More Russian forces, not fewer, are on the (Ukrainian) border and they're moving concerningly into fighting positions," State Department spokesman...
Voice of America

West Skeptical of Russian Troop Withdrawal as Ukraine Diplomacy Continues

London — Russia reiterated claims Wednesday that it has begun withdrawing some troops from close to the Ukrainian border. Many Western nations, however, say there is little evidence of a pullback and fear an invasion of Ukraine is still imminent. Russia's Ministry of Defense released several videos purporting to...
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Voice of America

Blinken Warns Russia Not to Recognize Two Russian-Backed Breakaway Regions in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Wednesday a move by Russian legislators to recognize two Russian-supported breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Russia's lower house voted Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which declared independence from Ukraine in 2014 after...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
AFP

Russia says pulling back more troops despite US claims

Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the Ukrainian border as  Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. After previously announced withdrawals earlier this week, the United States, NATO and Ukraine all said they had seen no evidence of a pullback. The Russian defence ministry said units of the southern military district were returning to bases from Moscow-annexed Crimea and that tank units of the western military district had departed on a military train for their bases 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away. It did not provide details on the specific amount of troops or equipment involved.
Axios

Iran says it's up to the Western powers to seal a nuclear deal

The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court. What they're saying: Iran chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter Wednesday that "we are closer than ever to an agreement" but "our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons" of the past four years, adding: "Time for their serious decisions."
