Reviews are an essential part of the Google Maps navigation experience when it comes to discovering new businesses. They can give Google Maps users an idea of what to expect from a place they’ve never been before and decide whether to try it out. But people can abuse any online review system. Or, better said, people can try to manipulate it by intentionally leaving negative or positive reviews. That will make users question the reviews they see online, whether they’re on Google Maps, Amazon, Yelp, or any other service that accepts reviews.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO