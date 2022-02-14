Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' reactions to Oscar nomination

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have proved, once again, that they’re the cutest couple on Earth. The country star took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to congratulate his wife of nearly 16 years on her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” Urban tweeted alongside a photo of the couple FaceTiming back when she was filming the movie. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”

