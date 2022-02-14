ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want...

BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TVLine

The Thing About Pam Trailer: See Renée Zellweger's Major Transformation in NBC's True-Crime Miniseries

You might just do a double-take at Renée Zellweger‘s transformation into Pam Hupp, as seen in the first trailer for NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Premiering Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c, and spanning six episodes, The Thing About Pam chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Though Betsy’s husband, Russ, was initially convicted, that verdict was later overturned, and Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp. In the trailer embedded above, Zellweger’s Pam casts as much suspicion as possible on Russ after Betsy’s death, though other key players in the case seem appropriately...
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
Entertainment Weekly

Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern team up for Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie

Kristen Wiig is reuniting with former Downsizing costar Laura Dern for a new Apple TV+ series. The streamer has green-lit Mrs. American Pie, a 10-episode comedy series centered on Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Wiig will portray Maxine Simmons, an outsider attempting to insert herself into the "artificial greatness" of said society and cross the barriers between the haves and have-nots.
FanSided

Tales of the Walking Dead cast announcements

Tales of the Walking Dead is the third spin-off series of The Walking Dead, an AMC series that will end in 2022. Tales of TWD has started filming in Georgia, with Channing Powell serving as showrunner. This series will be an anthology format that will feature new and established characters...
TVLine

SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ — Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is looking to deploy a standalone SEAL Team movie, while an Australia-based NCIS series is heading for — at the very least — the Land Down Under. Both projects were announced on Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investor Day event, by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+. Aiming to “expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team,” the standalone movie will come from the series’ creative team of star/executive producer David Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut. No storyline...
Deadline

Julio Torres To Write & Star In Comedy Series ‘Little Films’ As Part of First-Look Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, co-creator and star of HBO’s Los Espookys, has signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the two-year pact, he has two half-hour comedies in the works: Little Films (working title), written, executive produced and headlined by Torres, which has received a series order by HBO; and Lucky, co-written and executive produced by Torres, which is in development at HBO. The deal expands on Torres’ existing relationship with HBO stemming from the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, which also streams on HBO Max. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was...
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.
IGN

Futurama Revival Announced for Hulu With Most of the Original Cast - IGN Now

Futurama is being revived, again! This time Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of the sci-fi animated comedy. Producer David X. Cohen and creator Matt Groening have signed on to bring its beloved animated series centered around a space delivery crew in the year 3000 back on the air. Original voice members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all set to reprise their roles.
Collider

First ‘Roar’ Images Reveal Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo in Apple TV+’s Anthology Series

Apple TV+ has done it again! The streaming platform has just released first look images and a premiere date for yet another star-studded anthology series. Roar is described as a darkly comedic, female-driven series, and the stunning cast includes Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Emmy Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae (Insecure), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin (GLOW), and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. Kidman is also listed as an executive producer for the series.
hypebeast.com

Hulu Has Revived 'Futurama' for 20 New Episodes

Hulu has officially announced the revival of the beloved adult animated series Futurama from creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen. After nearly a decade after its final episode, Futurama is returning to Hulu for a 20-episode run. The series initially aired its first five seasons on Fox before it was revived for three more seasons on Comedy Central. It will now return to production this month for a 2023 premiere on the streaming platform. The revival will see the return of original stars Billy West who voiced Fry, Katey Sagal as Leela and other ensembles who voiced various characters throughout the show, including Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. However, it is unclear if John DiMaggio, who voiced the “shiny metal ass” robot Bender will return to the show.
Forward

Are you ready for season four of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?’

Midge Maisel has come a long way since we first met her in a basement comedy club in Greenwich Village, her picture-perfect marriage and picture-perfect life falling apart in real time. Now she’s gone on tour, done shows in Las Vegas and…her life is still falling apart. But in a new way!
