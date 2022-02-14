ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Pick up a free tree at Lucedale’s city hall

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFw8o_0eE8VyHh00

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The City of Lucedale is giving away tree seedlings at City Hall for residents.

The seedlings are left over from the city’s arbor day celebration where residents were given several different types of trees. All of the trees given out are found within Mississippi and thrive in the state’s humid climate. Residents can pick from a variety of trees including:

Former Lucedale mayor honored for Arbor Day
  • Sweet gum
  • Green ash
  • Bald Cypress
  • Laurel oak

If you are interested in picking up a tree, stop by City Hall at 5126 Main St. in Lucedale. City officials are urging residents to hurry while supplies last, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile exhibit showcases Alabama’s first public school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile announced they are partnering with Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies and creating an exhibit dedicated to Barton Academy, Alabama’s first public school. The partnership will allow Barton’s eighth-grade class to curate an exhibit using objects in the History Museum’s collection that relates to the historic […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lucedale, MS
Lucedale, MS
Sports
Lucedale, MS
Society
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Society
Lucedale, MS
Government
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale COVID test site reduces hours

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 testing site in Robertsdale is reducing its hours. The testing site was initially open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will now operate from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site will change its hours starting Monday, Feb. 21.  The COVID-19 testing site offers rapid “easy testing” for […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Laurel Oak#Cypress#Gum#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Least educated counties in Alabama

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Coastal Conservation Association restocking redfish in Okaloosa

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Conservation Association Florida is restocking the redfish population in Okaloosa County thanks to a private donation. The CCA Florida will start the restock initiative in the Choctawhatchee Bay. The CCA Florida says because of a private donation of $25,000 the Coastal Resource Team of the Okaloosa County Tourist Development […]
NICEVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. Health Dept. receives shipment of COVID rapid tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing Friday, Feb. 18 for those who may have the virus. The MCHD received about 2,000 Rapid BinaxNOW antigen tests, which will only last for a limited time. If you would like to get a rapid test, you need to make an appointment […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Search underway for family of man found dead in July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help locating the family of a man who was found dead in a wooded area back in July 2020. According to the JCCO, 61-year-old Wesley Howard Kitchens’ remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center on July […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy