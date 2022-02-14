Pick up a free tree at Lucedale’s city hall

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The City of Lucedale is giving away tree seedlings at City Hall for residents.

The seedlings are left over from the city’s arbor day celebration where residents were given several different types of trees. All of the trees given out are found within Mississippi and thrive in the state’s humid climate. Residents can pick from a variety of trees including:

Sweet gum

Green ash

Bald Cypress

Laurel oak

If you are interested in picking up a tree, stop by City Hall at 5126 Main St. in Lucedale. City officials are urging residents to hurry while supplies last, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

