Cooper Kupp finishes with 178 catches for 2,425 yards over 21 games, most in NFL history

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRams receiver Cooper Kupp won both the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player award, and when combining his regular season and postseason, he had...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
Larry Fitzgerald
Randy Moss
ClutchPoints

Larry Fitzgerald’s blunt admission on how Rams’ Cooper Kupp stacks up vs. his historic postseason

Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl champion Cooper Kupp just wrapped up the best single-season from wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp followed up a historic triple-crown winning season with a Super Bowl victory and a Super Bowl MVP trophy to go with it. In the aftermath of the team’s playoff run, fans have begun to declare Kupp’s performance in the postseason as the greatest showing by a wide receiver in NFL playoff history, surpassing the 2008 run from Larry Fitzgerald with the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald has since addressed Kupp’s dominant run to the Super Bowl, and had one blunt admission about a key difference between the two, via Kent Somers.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Insider Reveals Why Aaron Donald Didn't Win Super Bowl MVP

All throughout the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, the common narrative surrounding the game was how Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line would hold up to Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams' pass rush. The Rams were third in the NFL in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt among NFL's biggest winners of 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. certainly didn’t look like a winner while being helped off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s Super Bowl. His now-famous purple mohawk topped a teary grimace as the star receiver was restricted to the sidelines after suffering a reported torn ACL. But...
NFL
Yardbarker

Andrew Whitworth wears hilarious Cooper Kupp shirt to Super Bowl parade

One Los Angeles Rams player dug deep into the archives to honor Cooper Kupp at the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth showed up to the Rams’ parade wearing a funny shirt with Kupp’s picture on it … from high school. The caption on top of the shirt read, “Super Bowl MVP.”
NFL
NBC Connecticut

A Look at Cooper Kupp And His Incredible 2021-22 NFL Season

Before the postseason had even began, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had put up one of the greatest single seasons in NFL history. Kupp earned the receiving triple crown -- leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His 145 receptions rank second all-time in NFL...
NFL
NBC Sports

Super Bowl MVP voting needs to be overhauled

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl LVI MVP award. It’s hard to argue that he didn’t deserve it. However, it’s fair to wonder whether Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald deserved it more. This post isn’t about debating Kupp vs. Donald or Donald vs. Kupp. It’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Hub Arkush cast lone MVP ballot for Cooper Kupp

Hub Arkush stayed true to his word and didn't vote for Aaron Rodgers as NFL MVP. Arkush, who serves as an NFL analyst on 670 The Score in Chicago, is one of the voters for NFL MVP. He made headlines in early January after sharing that he would not be voting Rodgers for MVP.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
