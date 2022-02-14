A heart attack interrupted her wedding day

The number one cause of death for women in America is heart disease. A heart “attack” is an all-encompassing term that many people use to describe a heart event. The true meaning of heart attack is “a sudden and sometimes fatal occurrence in the coronary thrombosis, typically resulting in the death of part of a heart muscle.” Truely there are many different ways our heart can “attack” us, disrupting our well-being, or even cause death. I’ve actually had a heart event, and it was a real wake up call to me. I realized that prior to this happening, I had no idea what the signs would be. I didn’t know it was happening until it was REALLY happening, and I was on my way to the ER. I was 45 and thought this can’t be actually my heart, can it? The answer is YES! Heart disease knows no age. You just have to know the signs.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO