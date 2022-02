The New Jersey Devils were riding two game winning streak while going against a red hot Pittsburgh Penguins team with forward Evgeni Malkin returning into the lineup. The Devils were without Janne Kuokkanen (wrist) and Andreas Johnsson, who was injured during warmups. However, Jack Hughes was back in the lineup after spending time on the COVID-19 protocol list after appearing at the NHL All-Star game. He scored the game’s first goal and 12th goal of the season in the 2nd period from the left circle. We’ve seen him shoot from that spot before and he has been deadly. But Penguins’ Mike Matheson would score to tie it up 1-1. “We were right there. Some plays we left out there,” said Lindy Ruff.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO