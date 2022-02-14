ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Inflation Rate At 40-Year High — Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Have All To Gain

By Aliyu Pokima
zycrypto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is at a 40-year high as investors begin to panic. Prior to the release of the report, cryptocurrency prices spiked. So far, the crypto market appears to be holding up. The United States Labor Department recently released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. The data shows that...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin traders preparing for tumultuous March, glassnode says

Bitcoin traders are pricing in uncertainty via the derivatives market, however on-chain supply of the crypto remains stable indicating that the market is ready to “ride out the storm ahead.” according to a report by on-chain data provider Glassnode on Monday,. There are no signs of a mass...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Supply On Exchanges Hits Multi-Year Low, Reigniting Hopes For An Ultra-Bullish Q1 Close

Despite a series of dramatic sell-offs, data by on-chain data analysis firm Santiment now shows that Bitcoin’s supply on exchanges has hit a multi-year low, dropping to just 10.87% compared to 13.9% about six months ago. The last time something like this happened was in December 2018, a scenario that preceded a sustained bull run, seeing the cryptocurrency gain over 200%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Price Index#Ether#Xrp#Fed
Benzinga

Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale moved close to $2 billion worth of BTC across the blockchain for under $4 in transaction fees. What Happened: The whale moved 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion into two anonymous wallets over the weekend, according to blockchain transaction explorer Blockstream. The fee for the high-value...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Bitcoin Continue Upward Move And What Is Its Fair Value? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening amid easing worries about Russia-Ukraine tensions, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Credible Crypto said he believes Bitcoin could move towards the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Fed Minutes Released — Why The Apex Coin Looks Very Healthy To This Analyst

Major cryptocurrencies traded flat Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.1% to $2.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies showed resilience after minutes from the January Federal Open Market Committee indicated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was readying to combat the steepest rise in prices since 1980.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy