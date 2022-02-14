ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road improvements will affect traffic from Fillmore Street to Garden of the Gods Road

By Kate Singh
COLORADO SPRINGS –Drivers will see construction work begin on Interstate-25 (between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road) and the Garden of the Gods Road off-ramp. Nighttime single lane and median closures will be put in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, February 14 and Tuesday night, February 15.

One lane of the Garden of the Gods Road off-ramp will remain open.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has initiated the design and development of I-25 auxiliary/ continuous merge lanes in that area due to increased traffic from community growth and business development.

An environmental assessment has been done and all improvements are in accordance.

This work is contingent upon weather conditions.

CDOT has approximately manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and 3,429 bridges across Colorado.

