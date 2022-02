STATEWIDE–If you want to know where gas prices are headed, GasBuddy suggests that you keep an eye on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “Russia is the second-largest oil producer globally. They could weaponize oil should there be an invasion of Ukraine followed by the U.S. responding with sanctions. There is a lot at risk that in the end there could be a disruption to the normal flow of oil. That’s why oil and gas prices have gone up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO