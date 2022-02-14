ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton, AL

Shoals Astronomy Club hosting sky tour March 4

By Russ Corey Staff Writer
Times Daily
 2 days ago

LEIGHTON — The Shoals Astronomy Club will open the roof of the...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leighton, AL
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world. It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada’s 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observatory#Stargazing#The Shoals Astronomy Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy