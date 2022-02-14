ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important offseason dates for Vikings fans to remember

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
The pouring rain of streamers and confetti is still falling for the Los Angeles Rams, but the end of Super Bowl LVI means it’s back to business for the Minnesota Vikings.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be officially named as the new head coach for the Vikings any day now. He’ll fortify a brand new regime in Minnesota that also includes former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Now, the real work begins for the Vikings in their effort to not only return to the postseason in 2022, but they’re also hoping to compete for a Super Bowl. Here are some of the important offseason dates fans should have circled on their calendars.

March 1-7, NFL Scouting Combine

This will be an opportunity for O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah to get to interact in person with potential draft prospects. The Vikings are clearly loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense, particularly the secondary, needs serious work.

They tried going the veteran route last season with multiple one-year, prove-it deals. It’s time to inject some youth on defense, and the scouting combine will be a key date for the Vikings to lay the groundwork for doing as such.

March 8, franchise/transition tag deadline

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows about this date all too well from his time playing with the Washington Commanders. This will be the deadline for teams to place a franchise or transition tag on a player of their choosing. I wouldn’t hold my breath on the Vikings making any moves here. Adofo-Mensah has bigger fish to fry in his first year with the team.

March 14-16, free agency negotiation period begins

This is where the fun really begins for most teams. However, I’d taper my expectations here for the Vikings. The team’s salary cap is expected to be $15.3 million in the red in 2022, per Over The Cap. So they aren’t in a position where they can make a splash in free agency. But this date at least gives them an opportunity to entertain some phone calls.

March 16, new league year starts

Will the Vikings trade quarterback Kirk Cousins? What will become of defensive phenom Danielle Hunter? Are there any surprise trades on the horizon—Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith or Eric Kendricks? This is the time period where things get crazy and we get a sense of the direction the Vikings are headed. I’m not expecting Adofo-Mensah to rock the boat too much here, but a big move of some kind seems likely.

April 4, offseason program begins

With the Vikings bringing on a new coach, they’ll have a chance to start their offseason program earlier than teams with returning head coaches. O’Connell will be looking to hit the ground running with his new team following his dramatic Super Bowl LVI win with the Rams.

April 28-30, 2022 NFL Draft

This might be the biggest date on the calendar for the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell need to knock it out of the park at the NFL Draft. Considering their struggling cap situation, the team will have to lean in the direction of finding young talent capable of stepping in and making an impact right out of the gates.

The good news is there’s a lot of cornerback talent in this draft than there’s been in previous years. So the Vikings will be in a great spot with the No. 12 overall pick to fulfill a position of need.

