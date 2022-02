Great arm talent with tremendous throw power/velocity. Strong and sturdy build. Very good overall accuracy. Quick-strike throws are on-target and on-time when he hits his back foot. Velocity allows him to fit throws into coverage and increases margin for error. Rips throws accurately to the boundary. Excellent on driving the ball between the cornerback and safety. Knows when to use a stop/back-shoulder throw with cornerback having over-the-top leverage. Hits receivers in stride to allow yards after the catch. Phenomenal elusiveness. Able to thread the ball with heat while on the run. Top-end speed for the position. Like a running back in the open field. Exceptional vision and instincts as a runner. Throws a tight spiral and very catchable ball. Ideal arc on downfield throws. Arm strength allows him to beat the safety on vertical routes. Carries out play fakes to keep defenders guessing. Dangerous on designed quarterback runs. Weapon as a runner in scoring territory. Great on quarterback power. Will get down to protect himself. High-end character and intangibles.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO