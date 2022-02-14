ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Lavalla Earns Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAUL SMITH’S, NEW YORK – Paul Smith’s College announced Theodore Lavalla of Framingham has been named to the fall...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State & MassBay Join New Alliance Seeking to Dramatically Increase Access to Early College Programs

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and MassBay Community College are proud to announce their involvement in the recently launched Massachusetts Alliance for Early College, a coalition of more than 80 organizations across Massachusetts that are collaborating to substantially increase the. number of students in Early College programs from 4,500...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced four Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
ASHLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Dean S List
FraminghamSOURCE

Owen Patrick Bingham, 18, Captain of State Champion Dover-Sherborn Golf Team, Project 351 Alumni

SHERBORN – Owen Patrick Bingham, of Sherborn, Massachusetts, died after a tragic car accident in the early morning of February 12, 2022. Owen was 18 years old. Owen was the brightest of lights. Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection. Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him.
SHERBORN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chin Makes Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy