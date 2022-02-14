Lavalla Earns Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College

SHERBORN – Owen Patrick Bingham, of Sherborn, Massachusetts, died after a tragic car accident in the early morning of February 12, 2022. Owen was 18 years old. Owen was the brightest of lights. Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection. Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him.

