Trump blasts ‘LameStream’ media for ignoring Clinton spying claims

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
​Former President Donald Trump ripped the ​”LameStream” ​media Monday for its failure to cover allegations by special counsel John Durham that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid an internet company to spy on Trump.

“Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC,” the former president said in an emailed statement from his Save America PAC.

“​This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world​,” Trump added.

​The 45th president further accused the media of ignoring the “many Biden corruption scandals” before the 2020 election and “​they won’t talk about this, which is potentially even bigger.​”

“It shows how totally corrupt and shameless the media is​,” he continued.

Durham, who was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr in May 2019 to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe, filed documents Friday claiming that Clinton’s campaign paid an internet company to “infiltrate” computer servers at Trump Tower and the White House in an effort to link Trump to Russia.

Special counsel John Durham alleged in a filing that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid a company to spy on former President Donald Trump.
Trump released a statement criticizing the “LameStream” media for not covering the probe’s allegations.
Donald Trump’s statement from Feb. 14, 2022.

The filing pertained to conflicts of interests in the case of Michael Sussmann, a Clinton campaign lawyer, who is charged with lying to the FBI.

Sussmann allegedly told then-FBI general counsel James Baker that Sussmann wasn’t working for the Clinton campaign when he handed over documents in September 2016 that purportedly tied the Trump Organization to a Kremlin-connected bank.

In fact, the indictment alleges, Sussmann had billed the Clinton campaign for calls and meetings with tech executive Rodney Joffe and the campaign’s general counsel, Marc Elias, in which they “coordinated and communicated” about the allegations

Trump said the allegation against Clinton’s campaign should be the “biggest story of our time.”

“Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President?” Trump asked. “All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement​.

“The good news is, everybody is talking about not only this atrocity against our Nation, but that the press refuses to even mention the major crime that took place​,” the former president said. ​

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the leading GOPer on the House Judiciary Committee, said Durham’s filing shows that Trump was right all along when he accused the Clinton campaign of spying on him and called Russian collusion allegations a hoax.

“Yep, there was spying going on, and it was worse than we thought because they were spying on the sitting ​p​resident of the United States,” Jordan told “Fox & Friends” Sunday. “And it goes right to the Clinton campaign. So God bless John D​urham​.”

