Inside TV preacher’s ‘kitten’ sex cult as survivor says she was made to have a nose job without anesthetic

By Fiona Connor, The Sun
 2 days ago
Oktar lived a very lavish lifestyle before his arrest and verdict. Corbis via Getty Images

A survivor of a TV preacher’s brutal sex cult says she was made to have a nose job operation without an anesthetic.

Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar, 64, was jailed for 1,075 years for a series of horrific crimes.

He had built up a devoted band of brainwashed followers over decades while living a life of luxury surrounded by glamorous women he called his “kittens” while his young male followers were his “lions”.

He was eventually found guilty of ten separate charges including leading a criminal gang, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse and engaging in political or military espionage.

From accusations of rapes – with members allegedly even keeping a “scoreboard” – to horrifying claims of women being forced to take contraceptive pills after being assaulted, former members painted a grim picture in court.

Now, some of those who lived with Okta have shed light on what it was like to be pulled under the thumb of the dark extent of his cult’s inner workings.

Seda Isildar was a teenager at secondary school when friends introduced her to Oktar and his group but she already knew who he was after seeing him on the cover of a locally-respected news publication, the Sunday Times reported.

Now 50 and living in Canada, Seda said: “They tell you you’re special. You are different from the rest of the herd. You’re 15 years and you just don’t want to ruin it for everybody else.”

“You’re part of that group. And they isolate you? it’s like a toxic relationship.”

She believed Oktar stood for a modernized version of Islam which felt thrilling to be a part of – until he sexually abused her.

Seda says that as a schoolgirl she was coerced into marrying him when he was in his thirties.

“Chisel my nose”

Ceylan Ozgul was 24 and in her third year at Istanbul University when she got caught up with Oktar’s cult.

The suffering turned escalated from emotional to physical when she was forced to have a nose job at the age of 20 without general anesthetic.

She can still remember the hammer they used to knock on her face.

Seda said: “It was horrible. I was counting how many times they were hitting the hammer and the chisel to my nose.”

It took eight years before she was able to escape and start a new life in Canada.

Oktar first rose to prominence in the 1990s, while leading the Science Research Foundation (or, in Turkish, Bilim Araştırma Vakfı or BAV).

It focused on scientific activities “that target mass awareness concerning what the real underlying causes of social and political conflicts are”.

However, it was his A9 television channel which he began broadcasting in 2011 which really made him a well-known name around the world.

Videos uploaded online regularly showed him conducting sermons on creationism while surrounded by his “kittens”.

“How to enslave women”

The Turkish televangelist had now seen his outrageous life swept away from under him after being jailed.

Ceylan Ozgul was 24 and in her third year at Istanbul University when she got caught up with Oktar's cult.

She says she was drawn in slowly but as her role in the group grew, so did they.

The former “kitten” became one of the group’s most prominent members, featuring regularly on Oktar’s TV channel where woman could be seen staring intently at him while pandering to his every move, but his intensity wasn’t as evident at the start.

She says it was a slow and gradual evolution to become trapped inside his world.

She said: “He was, you know, quite fun to have a chat with. He’s like an older guy who will take you seriously and talk about history, physics, medicine. I liked spending time with him.”

But as she got more involved, her role within the group grew as they did and she says she soon became trapped in an environment her movements and communications were monitored.

She said: “It didn’t happen overnight. It happened over like a year. Even the stupid things started to suddenly make sense to you after a year because you are thinking it’s normal, everyone around you is doing it.

“The only image in people’s minds about Adnan Oktar was girls in bikinis or revealing clothes and dancing.”

“Unfortunately this makes the subject really light. But it is not a subject to be taken lightly. It is actually about how to enslave young women and young men.”

Another former member previously made shocking claims in court, according to Daily Sabah – reportedly saying some members would take part in a so called “turnike” (or turnstile) system, where new women entering the group had to have sex with men in the organization.

The news outlet quotes the former member as saying in court: “They had a scoreboard, and members would be elected ‘champion’ of the week, day or month based on the number of women they had sexual intercourse with.”

“Those with less number of rapes were accused of being gay.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

