Washington, DC

UPDATE: All clear issued in Howard University bomb threat

By Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University Police have issued an all clear following the bomb threat.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police issued a shelter-in-place at Howard University following a “bomb threat against the main campus” on Monday.

Mayor Bowser announces that DC COVID measures will be scaled back

The campus is currently being swept by law enforcement. Anyone on the campus must stay where they are until an all-clear is issued.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

WDVM 25

WASHINGTON, DC
WASHINGTON, DC
LEESBURG, VA
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

