UPDATE: All clear issued in Howard University bomb threat

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University Police have issued an all clear following the bomb threat.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police issued a shelter-in-place at Howard University following a “bomb threat against the main campus” on Monday.

The campus is currently being swept by law enforcement. Anyone on the campus must stay where they are until an all-clear is issued.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

