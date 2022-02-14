UPDATE: All clear issued in Howard University bomb threat
UPDATE 2:04 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University Police have issued an all clear following the bomb threat.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police issued a shelter-in-place at Howard University following a "bomb threat against the main campus" on Monday.
The campus is currently being swept by law enforcement. Anyone on the campus must stay where they are until an all-clear is issued.
This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.
