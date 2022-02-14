ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance & Lady Whistledown’s Return (VIDEO)

Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Teases New Romance &...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Essence

Get At First Look At OWN's New Spinoff ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

Mess and matrimony is coming to the Chocolate city. The Love & Marriage franchise is coming to the DMV. OWN has announced that Love & Marriage: D.C., the first spin off of its successful unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, will begin airing on the network this spring. Real Housewives...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Valentines General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Sent Each Other Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Plus, Their Real-Life Romance Timeline

That box of chocolates we may or may not have already half-eaten isn’t as sweet as this. Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to epitomize #relationshipgoals. On Valentine’s Day, the General Hospital castmates and real-life couple Instagrammed one another to celebrate their love. Carly’s portrayer expressed how grateful...
RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo reveals early Valentine's Day gift from Ben Affleck that melted her heart, plus more news

JLo gets candid about Ben's early Valetine's Day gift before their Super Bowl date. These two lovebirds got an early start on Valentine's Day 2022. In her On The JLo newsletter over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez revealed her on-again love Ben Affleck surprised her with a pre-V-Day gift that she said "melted my heart." It was an edited music video for her track, "On My Way" from "Marry Me" that featured photos of the couple dating back to their first stab at romance in 2002. Although the relationship didn't work out — they got engaged before calling it quits in 2004 and then reunited last year — Jennifer told fans the gift gave her new ideas about how love works. "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said of the video, noting that it was "very special and personal," according to People. Jen and Ben were later spotted enjoying a Super Bowl date night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, the cameras showed Jen dancing next to Ben in the stands before the two watched Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and more performers during the Halftime Show.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Cheeky Valentine’s Day Greeting to Someone Who’s About to Play a Big Role in Her Life

Plus, her new on-screen pairing gets what may be the funniest smush name of all time. After The Young and Restless dropped its preview for the week to come, Courtney Hope, as many an actor will, shared it to her Instagram account. You’ve probably seen the clip by now, right? In it, Sally and Adam get hot and heavy, then she tells him that she doesn’t want to carry on with him in secret. He replies exactly the way she hoped that he would — by saying that he couldn’t think of any reason to keep her a secret.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Silk Sonic Drops Off "Love's Train" Cover For Valentine's Day

Silk Sonic made a return for this r'n'b-themed day with a cover of Con Funk Shun's "Love's Train." The duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, are on a mission to bring that funky, soulful sound of '70s back into our lives and they continue to do just that with this cover of Con Funk Shun's "Love's Train." According to a press release, it is among the pair's favorite songs.
MUSIC
Gwinnett Daily Post

‘Fuller House’ Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Premiere

‘Fuller House’ Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Premiere. The 'Full House' sequel premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran five seasons. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Forecasting Love And Weather’ review: a heartwarmingly poetic romance in the making

Right out of the gate, a title like Forecasting Love And Weather is bound to inspire doubt. The actual (sensible) connection between the unpredictability of love and weather and the charm of office rom-coms aside, who would be interested in a drama built around a meteorological service? Most don’t even stick around for the weather forecast at prime time (no offense to the people who work there).
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Katie Thurston Questions Shaina and Kyle’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Engagement, Responds to Fan Who Compares It to Blake Moynes Relationship

Just asking a question. Katie Thurston has been watching season 2 of Love Is Blind, but she’s not totally convinced that one of the couple’s engagements was a good idea. “I’m confused,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, February 15. “Am I supposed to be excited about the engagement of Shaina and Kyle…👁👄👁 🦗 #loveisblind2.”
CELEBRITIES

