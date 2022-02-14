ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Valentine's Day present for Democratic governors

By Joel Mathis
President Biden just gave an early Valentine's Day present to the Democratic governors who are deep-sixing their states' mask mandates: He's disagreeing with them. Mildly, but still. "It's hard to say whether they're wrong. The science is saying now that masks work, masks make a difference," Biden said in...

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

