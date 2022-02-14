Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, and North America James Cleverly. Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the United States’ readiness, together with Allies and partners, to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine. Participants discussed our ongoing, coordinated diplomatic outreach to Russia, our continued military support for NATO Allies on the Eastern flank, and the importance of Russia taking concrete steps to de-escalate.
