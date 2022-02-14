ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Bjoern Seibert, Chief of Staff for European Commission President Ursula von der...

U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Danish Acting Permanent Secretary Moller Sorensen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Danish Acting Permanent Secretary Jesper Moller Sorensen today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and Acting Permanent Secretary emphasized the enduring partnership between the United States and Denmark. They discussed our shared commitment to urging Russia to de-escalate and choose diplomacy and reaffirmed that any further Russian aggression would result in massive consequences and severe costs to the Russian Federation. The two also discussed the Arctic, joint efforts to protect democracy, and other issues of mutual interest. The Deputy Secretary welcomed Denmark’s February 10 announcement to begin negotiating a new Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and Denmark.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary Zeya’s Remarks at the Eighth Meeting of United Nations Istanbul Process

Good morning, distinguished colleagues and guests. On behalf of the United States, I am honored to join you at the Eighth Meeting of the Istanbul Process. Thank you to our hosts, Ambassador Hashmi and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and Other International Organizations, for organizing today’s events reflecting upon past and future implementation of United Nations Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18. My name is Uzra Zeya, and I am the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. Eva-Maria, it’s a pleasure to welcome you here to the State Department, to Washington. We have a – marked a year that I think is significant because this year actually marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United States. But we are very much focused not only on that but on the present and the work that we’re doing together with Estonia, a very strong partner in NATO, and working together, of course, to support Ukraine, to try to deter Russian aggression, and to continue to strengthen NATO faced with the challenges of the moment.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of international and bilateral issues, including Russia’s continued threat to Ukraine and the urgent need for Russia to deescalate tensions. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued willingness to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghan partners.
U.S. Department of State

Counselor Chollet and Under Secretary Fernandez Meet with Bulgarian Energy Delegation

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet and Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez hosted a high-level delegation from Bulgaria yesterday for discussions focused on energy diversification and the clean energy transition. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev and Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov led the delegation, which met with a broad range of energy experts from across the U.S. Government to discuss Bulgaria’s efforts to meet climate commitments and diversify energy sources and supplies. After Washington, the trade mission is visiting Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Houston to discuss renewables, battery storage, nuclear fuel and technology, and LNG procurement with private sector counterparts. This visit underscores the deep and growing partnership between the United States and Bulgaria to address global challenges and strengthen shared security and economic opportunity.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to follow up on previous conversations on Russia’s escalating aggression against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed efforts to urge Russia to de-escalate and choose diplomacy. They reiterated that further Russian escalation would be met with massive, coordinated consequences and severe costs for the Russian Federation. Both expressed the United States’ and Canada’s resolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to strong transatlantic coordination. The Deputy Secretary also thanked DFM Morgan for Canada’s actions over the weekend to resolve the situation at the Ambassador Bridge. They discussed the importance of a quick and peaceful resolution to ensure the free flow of goods and legitimate travel across the border.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Joint Press Availability with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. I am very grateful to my colleagues, Foreign Ministers Hayashi and Chung, for a very productive set of meetings today. And it’s good to be not just with colleagues, but with friends. (Inaudible.) For decades, the United States’ alliances with Japan and the Republic...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today about acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of working with our NATO Allies and European partners in the region to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine. They also discussed that international efforts should continue to seek a meaningful dialogue with Russia on mutual security concerns that could lead to a diplomatic resolution. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that any decision the United States makes in Europe will be in consultation with our Allies and partners. The two also discussed UK-EU negotiations over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, as well the importance of reaching a successful conclusion on talks with Iran on mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
U.S. Department of State

A Senior State Department Official On Our Diplomatic Presence in Ukraine

MODERATOR: Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining today’s background briefing. Today we will be joined by a senior administration official who will discuss the recent decision regarding the ordered departure at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. To reiterate, the contents of this briefing this morning are on background and they are embargoed until the end of the call.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Honolulu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance in tackling today’s most pressing global challenges and ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted our shared commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the KORUS Global Vaccine Partnership. They also affirmed bilateral cooperation in this decisive decade for action to combat the climate crisis.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Melbourne. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Jaishankar reviewed the progress made over the past year in broadening and deepening the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, which is critical to to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common priorities, including reinforcing the rules-based international order. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic efforts in response to Russian aggression, the challenges we face in Afghanistan, placing Burma back on the path to democracy, and other issues of mutual concern.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata yesterday. The Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor discussed U.S.-Israeli coordination on important global security challenges, including Iran and Russia’s unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated the administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. Deputy Secretary Sherman also emphasized the importance of Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity, and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to a two-state solution.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Leigh Sales of ABC’s 730 Report

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, thank you very much for your time. SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s great to be with you. QUESTION: How would U.S. intervention in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine differ to the case of, say, a Chinese incursion into Taiwan?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, it’s hard to...
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, and North America James Cleverly. Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the United States’ readiness, together with Allies and partners, to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine. Participants discussed our ongoing, coordinated diplomatic outreach to Russia, our continued military support for NATO Allies on the Eastern flank, and the importance of Russia taking concrete steps to de-escalate.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Przydacz, and OSCE Secretary General Schmid

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz representing the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office, and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid. The participants discussed the Russia’s unprovoked military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, continued NATO, OSCE, and EU engagement, and our coordinated preparations for every eventuality, including our ongoing commitment to diplomacy as demonstrated by the launch on February 8 in Vienna of a renewed OSCE European security dialogue. They agreed on the importance of continued close coordination in urging Russia to choose diplomacy and take concrete steps to de-escalate.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. They discussed possible ways forward on political and security matters in Africa, including Sudan, Mali, and Burkina Faso and the need to bolster democracy on the continent. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. prioritization of our important partnership with the AU, particularly in initiatives to strengthen democratic institutions in furtherance of peace and security resulting from the recent 2022 AU Heads of State Summit on February 5-6.
