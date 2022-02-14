Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Woody Jacobs and others from within the community filled the sidewalk on First Avenue Tuesday morning to a help mark a new milestone for a local business. Guild Mortgage Company officially cut the ribbon on its new Cullman location and there was a crowd on hand to help the staff celebrate the new office, including Mayor Woody Jacobs. Jacobs was there to congratulate Guild Mortgage on its new location and says he’s excited to see another business move into a great location. “We’re really excited about this, and we do appreciate you...

