Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2 days ago

All February, Children's Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Guild Mortgage...

katu.com

henrycountytimes.com

Quilt Guild covering community with comfort

Shelley Huber of Rex said the Busy Needles Quilt Guild’s donations are “critical” for the comfort of the people who receive them. “It just gives them a sense of warmth and comfort when they know they’ve been handmade,” said Huber, a guild member since 2014.
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Cullman Tribune

Guild Mortgage cuts ribbon on new Cullman office

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Woody Jacobs and others from within the community filled the sidewalk on First Avenue Tuesday morning to a help mark a new milestone for a local business. Guild Mortgage Company officially cut the ribbon on its new Cullman location and there was a crowd on hand to help the staff celebrate the new office, including Mayor Woody Jacobs. Jacobs was there to congratulate Guild Mortgage on its new location and says he’s excited to see another business move into a great location. “We’re really excited about this, and we do appreciate you...
CULLMAN, AL
Natchitoches Times

CCA to present awards

The Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches will present its annual African American Awards Feb. 28 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Community Center. The honorees include Mike Lewis, recognized by Johnny Barnes; Police Chief Nikeo Collins, recognized by Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr.; Northwestern State President...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cca#Charity#Guild Mortgage#Joymakers
CBS Philly

World CCA Day Raising Awareness About Rare, Often Misdiagnosed Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a campaign to raise awareness about a rare cancer that’s often misdiagnosed. The symptoms include fatigue and anxiety. Saturday is World CCA Day, aimed at shining a light on the rare cancer and finding better ways to diagnose and treat it. The green flamingos are designed to catch your attention for a rare bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, or CCA. Like the poster says, “What the flock is it?” “It used to be a cancer of men mostly over 65 but now it’s being seen more and more in young women. And it’s also being seen in 9/11 responders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KATU.com

Elmer's Restaurants Supporting CCA Joymakers

All February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Elmer’s Restaurants to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Jill Ramos, Elmer’s Restaurants vice president joined us, along with Children’s Cancer Association's Haley Ellison, to share more.
RESTAURANTS
KATU.com

Elmer's Restaurants Supporting CCA Joymakers

All February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Elmer’s Restaurants to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Jill Ramos, Elmer’s Restaurants vice president joined us, along with Children’s Cancer Association senior vice president of revenue and development Jenny O’Bryan, to share more.
RESTAURANTS

