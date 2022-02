Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As both McNeese Hoops teams head into the final weeks of the season, both continue to push for a bye in the Southland tournament. Starting with the Cowboys, they picked up a much-needed win over the Demons despite being without primary ball handlers Kellon Taylor Collin Warren and Johnathan Massie. The Pokes relied on Zach Scott who posted 21 points and Freshman Trae English who scores a career-high 13 points to lift them over NSU.

