MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It has been 39 years since the Middleburg Heights zoning code was completely updated, but the wait is almost over. City Council approved a work contract two years ago with nationally certified planner Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use. Stewart recently provided the Middleburg Heights Zoning and Building Code Committee an overview of his fourth -- and nearly final -- draft at the committee’s Feb. 7 meeting.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO