Jefferies Cuts Wayfair Price Target By 40%
Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to $149 from $247, implying a 1% upside, and kept a...www.benzinga.com
Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to $149 from $247, implying a 1% upside, and kept a...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0