First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk

OLATHE —Authorities investigating a fatal Sunday morning plane crash have identified the pilot who died as 51-year-old Robert Douglas Ming of Laguna Nigel, California. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after the 2012 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Piper aircraft took off from the Johnson County Executive airport, it crashed into a field at the end of the runway. The aircraft then became fully engulfed in flames.

OLATHE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO