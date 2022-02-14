First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — First responders have rescued a baby who was born on an Omaha sidewalk and left there by his mother in sub-freezing temperatures. The Omaha...northplattepost.com
