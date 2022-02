ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Official CDC data is showing that more than 95% of Maryland adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19. “As we achieve another incredible vaccine milestone, I want to thank all the healthcare heroes we honor this week who have made this possible,” said Governor Hogan. “While we will continue to work to reach that last 5% of adults, we are just as focused on getting more Marylanders boosted to maximize protection against the virus and its variants.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO