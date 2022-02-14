This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state , which included Over Easy as the top choice for Alabama .

"This local spot is serving up pancakes two ways: traditional buttermilk pancakes or oatmeal pancakes. If you want both, you can do that too with the trio breakfast that has one of each pancake and a slice of golden French toast," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote.

