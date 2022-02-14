This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Alabama .
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state , which included Over Easy as the top choice for Alabama .
"This local spot is serving up pancakes two ways: traditional buttermilk pancakes or oatmeal pancakes. If you want both, you can do that too with the trio breakfast that has one of each pancake and a slice of golden French toast," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best pancakes in every state:
- Alabama- Over Easy (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Kava's Pancake House (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Hash Kitchen (Multiple locations)
- Arkansas- Preludes Breakfast Bar (Fayetteville)
- California- Uncle Bill's Pancake House (Manhattan Beach)
- Colorado- The Patio Place (Salida)
- Connecticut- The Cottage (Westport)
- Delaware- Drip Cafe (Hockessin)
- Florida- The Pancakery (Multiple locations)
- Georgia- Oy! (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Koko Head Cafe (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Hoot Owl Cafe (Ponderay)
- Illinois- Wildberry Cafe (Multiple locations)
- Indiana- Le Peep (Valparaiso)
- Iowa- Bluebird Diner (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Hanover Pancake House (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Toast on Market (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Alma (New Orleans)
- Maine- Miss Portland Diner (Portland)
- Maryland- The Breakfast Shoppe (Saverna Park)
- Massachusetts- Ball Square Cafe (Somerville)
- Michigan- Cafe Meli (Portage)
- Minnesota- Maria's Cafe (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast (Multiple locations)
- Missouri- The Brunchonette (Joplin)
- Montana- Main Street Over Easy. (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Jimmy's Egg (Omaha)
- Nevada- Stacks and Yolks (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)
- New Jersey- The Corner (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Central Grill and Coffee House (Albuquerque)
- New York- Sunday in Brooklyn (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- Honey and Salt (Flat Rock)
- North Dakota- Darcy's Cafe (Grand Forks)
- Ohio- Katalina's (Harrison West)
- Oklahoma- Kitchen No. 324 (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Jam on Hawthorne (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Ida's Cafe (Lancaster)
- Rhode Island- Corner Cafe (Newport)
- South Carolina- Harry's Breakfast Pancakes (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Roll'n Pin Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Flapjack's Pancake Cabin (Multiple locations)
- Texas- Crave Kitchen and Bar (Multiple locations)
- Utah- Penny Ann's Cafe (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Parker's Maple Barn (Mason)
- Virginia- Pocahontas Pancakes (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Skillet (Multiple locations)
- West Virginia- Blue White Grill (Martinsburg)
- Wisconsin- Mickies Dairy Bar (Madison)
- Wyoming- The Middle Fork (Lander)
