Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is planning additional investment of up to $20 billion in building its electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The investment of $10 billion to $20 billion will be spread out over the next five to ten years and will include converting its present factories around the world to electric-vehicle production, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.

