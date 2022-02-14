Marist College's Dyson Center to undergo $60 million renovation
Marist College's Dyson Center is slated to get a renovation and expansion.
The Dyson Center is the home to the college's Schools of Management and Social and Behavioral Sciences and will feature new state-of-the-art classrooms, research labs and a 150-seat tiered lecture hall.
The $60 million project will double the size of the building and incorporate environmentally sustainable elements.
Construction will begin this June and is projected to finish early 2024.
