(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc said Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, has resigned from its board of directors after a bout with COVID-19. In a statement, Buffett said the 96-year-old Murphy phoned him on Monday and said his recovery “convinced him that he would feel more comfortable ending his activities at Berkshire. I accepted his wish. He will continue as a major shareholder and friend.”

